Saltmarble (SML) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last Week

Saltmarble (SML) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Saltmarble has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Saltmarble token can currently be purchased for approximately $10.31 or 0.00046091 BTC on popular exchanges. Saltmarble has a market cap of $1.00 billion and $1.12 million worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Saltmarble Profile

Saltmarble was first traded on June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. The official website for Saltmarble is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. The official message board for Saltmarble is medium.com/@saltmarble.

Buying and Selling Saltmarble

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 10.12848051 USD and is down -2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $857,399.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

