Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.07–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $838.00 million-$848.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $820.83 million. Samsara also updated its FY24 guidance to $(0.05)-$(0.07) EPS.

Samsara Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $16.88 on Friday. Samsara has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Samsara had a negative net margin of 75.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Samsara from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.44.

In other news, insider John Bicket sold 23,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $262,682.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,555.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John Bicket sold 23,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $262,682.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,555.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $92,527.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 302,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,421,747 shares of company stock valued at $19,065,045 over the last 90 days. 81.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Samsara by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Samsara during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

