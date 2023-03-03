Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IOT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.78.

Samsara Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of IOT stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 0.92. Samsara has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.77.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.64 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 75.47%. Analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $404,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 593,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,429.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $404,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 593,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,429.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kiren Sekar sold 78,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $969,800.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,061,473.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,421,747 shares of company stock valued at $19,065,045 in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

