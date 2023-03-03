Samsara (NYSE:IOT) PT Raised to $17.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.18% from the stock’s previous close.

IOT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Samsara Stock Up 16.0 %

Shares of IOT traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,142,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,867. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 0.92. Samsara has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $19.58.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.64 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 75.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $404,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 593,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,429.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 177,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $2,025,635.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,196,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,123,292.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $404,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 593,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,429.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,421,747 shares of company stock valued at $19,065,045. Company insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

