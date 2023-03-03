Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.00 million-$192.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.44 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.07–$0.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 0.92. Samsara has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.77.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.64 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 75.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IOT shares. StockNews.com raised Samsara to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Samsara to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $404,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,429.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $404,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,429.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Bicket sold 54,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $905,678.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,649.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,421,747 shares of company stock worth $19,065,045. Insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

