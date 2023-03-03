Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.05)-$(0.06) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $190-192 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.59 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.07–$0.05 EPS.

Samsara Trading Up 3.5 %

IOT traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.88. 3,202,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,932. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74. Samsara has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $19.45.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.64 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 75.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. Equities analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IOT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.44.

In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $92,527.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 302,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $92,527.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 302,340 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 23,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $273,265.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,965.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,421,747 shares of company stock valued at $19,065,045 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

