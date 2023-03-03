Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.60

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.60 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

