Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,773 shares during the quarter. Sanofi makes up 4.3% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $24,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sanofi by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,244,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684,509 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Sanofi by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,723,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,539,000 after buying an additional 5,822,516 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after buying an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 348.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,264,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,078,000 after buying an additional 982,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1,744.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,406,000 after purchasing an additional 915,072 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.51. 880,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.21. The firm has a market cap of $119.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.54. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $58.10.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.52%.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

