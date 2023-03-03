Sapphire Price Tops $0.0259 on Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $23.38 million and $41,095.21 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,571.61 or 0.07024604 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00072810 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00027801 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00053481 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000327 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00009454 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00024528 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

