Scotiabank Raises George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target to C$181.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$175.00 to C$181.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WNGRF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins cut shares of George Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$166.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$204.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Get George Weston alerts:

George Weston Price Performance

WNGRF remained flat at $128.00 on Thursday. 14 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636. George Weston has a 52-week low of $99.16 and a 52-week high of $132.20. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.46.

About George Weston

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.