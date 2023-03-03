Scotiabank Raises George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target to C$181.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$175.00 to C$181.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
WNGRF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins cut shares of George Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$166.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$204.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Tuesday.
George Weston Price Performance
WNGRF remained flat at $128.00 on Thursday. 14 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636. George Weston has a 52-week low of $99.16 and a 52-week high of $132.20. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.46.
About George Weston
George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.
