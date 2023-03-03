Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €61.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($64.89) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €51.50 ($54.79) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($79.79) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($60.64) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €57.30 ($60.96) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($65.96) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Shares of ETR G24 opened at €52.04 ($55.36) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €46.12 ($49.06) and a 1 year high of €62.42 ($66.40). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €50.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €52.91.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

