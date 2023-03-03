Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.60-$9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.60-9.20 EPS.
Sempra Stock Performance
Shares of SRE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.98. 223,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,932. The company has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.46. Sempra has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sempra from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sempra from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.60.
Insider Activity at Sempra
In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,549.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $473,810.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at $915,549.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,244 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,853. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 842.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 847.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth $212,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sempra
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
