Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.60-$9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.60-9.20 EPS.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.98. 223,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,932. The company has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.46. Sempra has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 69.18%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sempra from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sempra from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.60.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,549.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $473,810.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at $915,549.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,244 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,853. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 842.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 847.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth $212,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.