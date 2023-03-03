Serco Group (LON:SRP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SRP. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 217 ($2.62) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 190 ($2.29) to GBX 210 ($2.53) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.65) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 205.29 ($2.48).

Shares of LON SRP opened at GBX 162.10 ($1.96) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 153.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 161.08. Serco Group has a 12-month low of GBX 118.90 ($1.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 199 ($2.40). The firm has a market cap of £1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,246.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.37.

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

