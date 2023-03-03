Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF) Short Interest Down 25.4% in February

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,500 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the January 31st total of 3,970,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SHJBF remained flat at C$6.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.84. Shanghai Junshi Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of C$5.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Shanghai Junshi Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Shanghai Junshi Biosciences

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs in the therapeutic areas of oncology, metabolic, autoimmune, neurologic, and infectious diseases in the People's Republic of China. The company offers JS001, a recombinant humanized anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody under the trade name of TUOYI for the indication of melanoma, mucosal melanoma, soft tissue sarcoma, nasopharyngeal carcinoma, urothelial carcinoma, non-small cell lung carcinoma, triple negative breast carcinoma, esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, and hepatocellular carcinoma.

