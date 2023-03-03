Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Receives $2,472.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,472.14.

SHEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.32) to GBX 2,987 ($36.04) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.99) to GBX 2,950 ($35.60) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.99) to GBX 3,000 ($36.20) in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $677,739,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth about $549,346,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,275,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.94 and a 200 day moving average of $55.76. Shell has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

