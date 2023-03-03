Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) PT Raised to $80.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.23.

Shares of FOUR opened at $69.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.36 and a beta of 1.21. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $70.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.6% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 79,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 22,085 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 44,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 26,391 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 22.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 66.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

