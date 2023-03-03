Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) PT Raised to $80.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.09% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.23.
Shares of FOUR opened at $69.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.36 and a beta of 1.21. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $70.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.44.
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
