Shires Income Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 3.20 (LON:SHRS)

Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shires Income Price Performance
Shares of SHRS stock opened at GBX 260.30 ($3.14) on Friday. Shires Income has a 52-week low of GBX 216.81 ($2.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 291 ($3.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £80.59 million, a P/E ratio of 915.52 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 262.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 255.52.
