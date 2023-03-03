Short Interest in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Increases By 16.2%

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,060,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the January 31st total of 7,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 952,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 29,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,334 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 106,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 19,168 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter worth about $9,215,000.

Get 2U alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on 2U from $14.40 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on 2U in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

2U Price Performance

Shares of TWOU stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $9.29. 336,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,624. 2U has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 33.45%. The business had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.68 million. Research analysts forecast that 2U will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

2U Company Profile

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.