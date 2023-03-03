Short Interest in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Decreases By 42.9%

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the January 31st total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AirNet Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

ANTE opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. AirNet Technology has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $8.72.

AirNet Technology Company Profile

AirNet Technology, Inc engages in the business of air travel advertisements. It sells advertising time slots on air travel advertising networks and on digital television screens on airplanes. It operates through the Media Network and Cryptocurrency Mining segments. The Media Network segment includes the sale of advertising time slots.

