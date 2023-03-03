Short Interest in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Declines By 27.0%

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the January 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Alithya Group Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $1.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.08 million, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81. Alithya Group has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Alithya Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alithya Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALYA. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 895,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,018,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 181,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.