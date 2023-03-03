Short Interest in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Declines By 27.0%

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the January 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Alithya Group Trading Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $1.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.08 million, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81. Alithya Group has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $3.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Alithya Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.44.
Alithya Group Company Profile
Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.
