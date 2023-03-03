Short Interest in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Rises By 63.2%

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 668,800 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the January 31st total of 409,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Altisource Portfolio Solutions news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,236,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,184,495. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1,199.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

NASDAQ ASPS opened at $5.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67. The company has a market cap of $89.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $17.67.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of integrated service and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. It operates through the following businesses: field services, marketplace, and mortgage and real estate solutions. The field services segment is involved in property preservation and inspection services, and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

