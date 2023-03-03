Short Interest in American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Drops By 24.5%

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,100 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the January 31st total of 373,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

American Rebel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AREB opened at $0.21 on Friday. American Rebel has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AREB. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in American Rebel during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in American Rebel during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Rebel during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Rebel in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Rebel in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 14.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc engages in the design and marketing of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products. It also designs and manufactures branded apparel and accessories. The company was founded on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

