Short Interest in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Declines By 28.6%

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the January 31st total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Amtech Systems from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Amtech Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASYS opened at $9.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.57. Amtech Systems has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $13.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.59.

Insider Activity

Amtech Systems ( NASDAQ:ASYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $32.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amtech Systems will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $40,725.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 354,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,225. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amtech Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Amtech Systems by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of semiconductor and capital equipment. It operates through the Semiconductor, and Material and Substrate segments. The Semiconductor segment is involved in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of thermal processing equipment and related controls for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and in electronics, automotive, and other industries.

Featured Articles

