Short Interest in Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Grows By 22.7%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the January 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Antibe Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATBPF opened at $0.38 on Friday. Antibe Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42.
About Antibe Therapeutics
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Antibe Therapeutics (ATBPF)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
- One Way to Earn More From Dividend Stocks
- How to Choose a Winning Dividend Investing Strategy
- 3 Industries Leading the Stock Market Rebound
- Oil Tankers Boost Dividends, See Continued Robust Business In ’23
Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.