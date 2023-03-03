Short Interest in Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Grows By 22.7%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the January 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATBPF opened at $0.38 on Friday. Antibe Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

