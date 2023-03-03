Short Interest in AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Decreases By 24.3%

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,600 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the January 31st total of 609,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS ASAAF opened at C$43.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.90. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of C$43.90 and a twelve month high of C$44.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

About AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Devices & Substrates; Automotive, Industrial, Medical; and Others. It offers double sided standard, metal core, and copper inlay PCBs; multilayer standard, high frequency/low loss, and thick copper PCBs; high density interconnect (HDI) Microvia PCBs; HDI any-layer PCBs; flexible, semi-flexible, rigid-flexible, and HDI rigid flex PCBs; integrated circuit substrates; and insulated metallic substrates PCBs, as well as related services.

