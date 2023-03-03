Short Interest in Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Expands By 22.7%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Down 0.9 %

ATLCL opened at $22.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.11. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $25.44.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.3828 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th.

