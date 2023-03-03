Short Interest in Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Grows By 27.8%

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ:AUBN opened at $24.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.09. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $84.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $11.37 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Auburn National Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 36.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,528,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Construction and Land Development, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, and Consumer Installment.

