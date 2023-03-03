Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL) Expands By 115.4%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 115.4% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

B. Riley Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ RILYL opened at $22.75 on Friday. B. Riley Financial has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $26.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.37.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.4609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

