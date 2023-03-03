Short Interest in Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Increases By 46.3%

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the January 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of Black Diamond Group stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.19. Black Diamond Group has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Several brokerages recently commented on BDIMF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

