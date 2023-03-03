Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Decreases By 25.8%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the January 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 695,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 326,828 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 53.2% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 756,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after acquiring an additional 262,681 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 222,922 shares during the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,609,000. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,595,000.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Price Performance

MHD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.53. 316,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,484. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.91. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $15.01.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.