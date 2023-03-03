Short Interest in Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Decreases By 33.3%

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BDNNY. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 380 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boliden AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BDNNY opened at $83.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.89. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $55.19 and a 1 year high of $108.20.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB engages in the exploration, mining, smelting, and recycling of metals. It operates through the Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines segments. The Business Area Smelters segment consists of Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters, the Ronnskar and Harjavalta copper smelters, and the Bergsoe lead smelter; and is involved in trade of smelters’ products.

Featured Stories

