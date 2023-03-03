Short Interest in Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Rises By 125.0%

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BZZUY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €18.50 ($19.68) to €20.00 ($21.28) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Buzzi Unicem from €18.50 ($19.68) to €19.10 ($20.32) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.03.

Buzzi Unicem Stock Performance

BZZUY remained flat at $11.97 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 450. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11. Buzzi Unicem has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $11.97.

Buzzi Unicem Company Profile

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. The firm’s geographical segment Central Europe consists of Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe covers Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine and Russia. The company was founded in September 1999 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

