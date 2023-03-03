Short Interest in Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Expands By 130.0%

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 130.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %
CLVLY stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.51. 1,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,374. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14.
About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals
