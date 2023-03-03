Short Interest in Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Expands By 130.0%

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 130.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

CLVLY stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.51. 1,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,374. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14.

Get Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Read More

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of SCENESSE, its proprietary photoprotective drug. It also offers drugs for the treatment of various skin disorders. The company was founded by Robert Thomas Dorr on December 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.