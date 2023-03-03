Short Interest in Cryptyde, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE) Decreases By 28.4%

Cryptyde, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the January 31st total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cryptyde during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryptyde during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cryptyde during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryptyde Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TYDE remained flat at $0.18 during trading on Thursday. 1,686,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,153,534. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Cryptyde has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $18.15.

About Cryptyde

Cryptyde, Inc provides bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. It also manufactures and sells container boards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in North America. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Safety Harbor, Florida.

