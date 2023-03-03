Short Interest in Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Expands By 126.1%

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 126.1% from the January 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.66. 49,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,359. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.07. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $19.80.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.