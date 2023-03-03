Short Interest in DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Declines By 91.5%

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 91.5% from the January 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DNB Bank ASA Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DNB Bank ASA stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. DNB Bank ASA has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DNB Bank ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

