Short Interest in Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Increases By 141.9%

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,700 shares, an increase of 141.9% from the January 31st total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.0 days.

DOCMF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 195 ($2.35) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dr. Martens from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. HSBC cut Dr. Martens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dr. Martens from GBX 226 ($2.73) to GBX 205 ($2.47) in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DOCMF traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.01. 269,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,688. Dr. Martens has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $3.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54.

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

