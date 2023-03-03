Short Interest in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Grows By 22.7%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,700 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the January 31st total of 113,900 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 265,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock Performance

BHAT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. 66,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,035. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $5.20.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology ( NASDAQ:BHAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the designing, producing, promoting, and selling animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; ‘Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

