Short Interest in HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Grows By 140.8%

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 140.8% from the January 31st total of 7,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCW Biologics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCWB. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HCW Biologics by 2,056.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 215,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 205,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCW Biologics by 136.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 22,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCW Biologics by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCW Biologics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jonestrading began coverage on HCW Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

HCW Biologics Trading Down 1.1 %

HCW Biologics Company Profile

HCWB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.79. 33,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16. HCW Biologics has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $3.32.

(Get Rating)

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HCW Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCW Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.