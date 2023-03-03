Short Interest in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Declines By 65.4%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the January 31st total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADRNY has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($34.04) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.50 ($30.32) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.80 ($33.83) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.11) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €30.90 ($32.87) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €31.59 ($33.60).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at €31.73 ($33.76) on Friday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of €24.80 ($26.38) and a 1-year high of €33.62 ($35.77). The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of €30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of €29.39. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

See Also

