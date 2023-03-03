Short Interest in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Drops By 23.9%

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the January 31st total of 13,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 30.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 93,508 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 699.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 89,409 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 548,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 14,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 76.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magyar Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 25.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magyar Bancorp alerts:

Magyar Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Magyar Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.57. The stock had a trading volume of 591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.15. Magyar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70.

Magyar Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Magyar Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MGYR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $7.49 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Magyar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

About Magyar Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans and the provision of other financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.