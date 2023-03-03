Short Interest in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Rises By 33.3%

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Insider Activity at Mannatech

In related news, CEO Alfredo Bala sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $68,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,406 shares in the company, valued at $86,754.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mannatech news, CEO Alfredo Bala sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $68,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,406 shares in the company, valued at $86,754.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mannatech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mannatech stock. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 1.05% of Mannatech as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mannatech Stock Up 2.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mannatech in a report on Saturday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mannatech stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.30. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $15.49 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

Further Reading

