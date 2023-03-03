Short Interest in NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Declines By 20.6%

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,800 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the January 31st total of 462,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.2 days.

NanoXplore Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NNXPF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.17. 12,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,531. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29. NanoXplore has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of NanoXplore from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NanoXplore from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

