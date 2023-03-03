Short Interest in Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Rises By 30.4%

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,100 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the January 31st total of 113,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 216.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter worth about $84,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

NVCT stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.70. 6,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,935. Nuvectis Pharma has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $20.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

