Short Interest in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) Decreases By 24.2%

OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the January 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCAX. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in OCA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in OCA Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OCA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in OCA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in OCA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $478,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OCAX stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.29. 50,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,509. OCA Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. OCA Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

