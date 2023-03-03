Short Interest in Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV) Rises By 885.2%

Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,800 shares, a growth of 885.2% from the January 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Osisko Development Stock Performance

Shares of ODV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.27. 57,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,639. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75. Osisko Development has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

Institutional Trading of Osisko Development

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Osisko Development during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Osisko Development by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 423,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 223,867 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Osisko Development during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Osisko Development in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Development in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Osisko Development

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Osisko Development from $8.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Osisko Development Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following projects. Cariboo, San Antonio, James Bay properties, Guerrero properties, and mineral reserve and resources. The company was founded on November 25, 2020 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

