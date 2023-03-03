Short Interest in Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT) Decreases By 19.5%

Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the January 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Perception Capital Corp. II by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Perception Capital Corp. II by 453.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 865,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after buying an additional 708,936 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Perception Capital Corp. II by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 475,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perception Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,906,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Perception Capital Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $3,496,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCCT stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. Perception Capital Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31.

Perception Capital Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a technology-enabled company with a proven business model operating within various sectors related to industrial technology.

