Short Interest in PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Declines By 97.2%

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the January 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PreveCeutical Medical Stock Performance
PreveCeutical Medical stock remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. PreveCeutical Medical has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.
PreveCeutical Medical Company Profile
