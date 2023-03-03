Short Interest in PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Declines By 97.2%

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the January 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PreveCeutical Medical Stock Performance

PreveCeutical Medical stock remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. PreveCeutical Medical has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

Get PreveCeutical Medical alerts:

PreveCeutical Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

PreveCeutical Medical, Inc engages in licensing, branding, and marketing of nutraceutical and wellness products. The company was founded by Stephen Van Deventer, Kimberly Van Deventer, Greg Reid, Shabira Rajan, Mak Jawadekar, Harry Parekh, Nicole Goncalves-Krysinski, Lish Rebman, and Sydney Cole on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for PreveCeutical Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PreveCeutical Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.