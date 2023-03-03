Short Interest in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Decreases By 21.9%

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the January 31st total of 4,750,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

RDN traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $21.88. 409,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,275. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $314.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.63 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 62.39% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RDN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Compass Point lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $283,214.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,914.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $283,214.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,914.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $215,883.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Radian Group by 1,399.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

