Short Interest in Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF) Rises By 19.3%

Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the January 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup cut Sawai Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Sawai Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SWGHF remained flat at $27.00 during trading hours on Friday. Sawai Group has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

